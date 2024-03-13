Professional services company Aon has unveiled a new digital tool, named ‘Partner Risk Insights’, aimed at easing third-party risk management for its clients in the US.
The platform is powered by Aon’s commercial insurance platform CoverWallet.
It has been designed to function as a central hub for risk managers, procurement officers, and general counsels, enabling them to manage their third-party networks, which mainly include vendors, suppliers, and commercial tenants.
Partner Risk Insights offers a real-time dashboard and advanced analytics to provide immediate insights into the insurance compliance status of third parties, facilitating more informed decision-making.
This tool helps identify third-party protection gaps, as well as offers real-time digital coverage options and advice from Aon’s licensed brokers.
The platform also delivers clarity in matching third-party insurance with risk standards, boosting organisational resilience against potential financial impacts.
It aims to minimise reputational damage and liability risks by leveraging innovation and technology.
Aon chief innovation officer Jillian Slyfield said: “We are incredibly excited to launch this digital platform as part of Aon’s commitment to serving clients with innovative products.”
According to Aon, its tool integrates seamlessly into existing risk and procurement workflows and third-party management systems.
Aon digital client solutions president Roberto Pinto added: “We are providing our clients with a way to better understand risk, drive compliance, and offer a more seamless onboarding option.
“Partner Risk Insights keeps business networks more connected and better protected from third-party risks, helping clients achieve their business goals.”
Recently, Aon acquired technology assets and intellectual property of UK-based insurtech Humn.ai.