Re/insurance company Aon has appointed Jeff Plein as its new chief operating officer (COO) for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, effective 11 September 2023.

With the appointment, he will also become part of Aon’s Asia-Pacific executive committee and business services global leadership team.

Plein will collaborate with local and global teams to steer growth and improve customers’ experience.

He will also oversee the designing and implementation of all facets of the operating model in the APAC region.

Prior to joining Aon, Plein served as the managing director, Asia Pacific head of securities services at Citibank.

Simon said: “With his extensive experience in investment management, banking and the broader financial services sector, Jeff will bring strong insights that will help our firm continue to deliver innovative solutions as we help our clients to be better informed and better advised.”

Plein will replace Bill Hooper, who has been appointed as the company’s global COO for commercial risk solutions.

Commenting on the new position, Plein said: “I am looking forward to building on the firm’s vision to help clients make better decisions as they face today’s rapidly changing, increasingly complex and interconnected challenges.

“Working together with our colleagues, we will continue to leverage technology, data and insights to deliver enhanced solutions and capabilities for our clients in the region.”

Aon recently acquired NGS Seguros to expand its risk capital expertise in Latin America.