UK-based reinsurance broker Aon has appointed Rishi Mehra as its head of India, with immediate effect.
Mehra, who has been with Aon since 2003, will operate out of Mumbai and report directly to Aon Asia-Pacific CEO Anne Corona.
His new role places him on both Aon’s Asia-Pacific executive committee and the global executive leadership team.
In his new position, Mehra will work closely with Aon India Insurance Brokers CEO and principal officer Jon Pipe and Aon Consulting CEO Nitin Sethi.
Together, they aim to unify Aon’s services across risk, health, wealth and talent consulting in India under a single leadership model.
This strategy is designed to leverage Aon’s expertise and solutions for the benefit of clients throughout the region.
Mehra’s responsibilities will also include a role in the integration of Global Insurance Brokers during the year.
The acquisition, announced in October 2023, is aimed at to enhancing Aon’s capabilities in India, creating an integrated team of more than 1,000 staff.
At Aon, Mehra held senior finance positions in the Asia-Pacific region, most recently as the chief financial officer for Asia and Greater China.
Previously, he had stints at PepsiCo and PricewaterhouseCoopers in India, focusing on consulting and business planning.
Corona said: “I am delighted to unite India under Rishi’s leadership. His business acumen, combined with his experience as CFO, will accelerate our ability to deliver Aon United capabilities to our clients.”
Mehra added: “We have so much opportunity ahead of us in a very unique and thriving economy, and I look forward to working with the team to unlock India’s growth potential, leveraging our risk capital and human capital capabilities to deliver insights and scalable solutions to help our clients make better decisions to protect and grow their businesses.”
Last month, Aon advanced in its acquisition of NFP, a middle-market property and casualty broker, having cleared the antitrust waiting period last week.
The $13.4bn (£10.57bn) acquisition, agreed upon in December, is pending other regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, with an anticipated closure in mid-2024.