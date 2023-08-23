Qin Lu will continue to oversee the reinsurance solutions of Aon in tandem with the new role of head for Greater China. Credit: Aon plc.

Professional services company Aon has appointed Qin Lu as head of the Greater China sub-region to combine its risk capital and human capital expertise.

Lu will be responsible for handling the company’s business in mainland China, Macau, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Aon established a new Greater China sub-region for these markets earlier this year to have an enhanced reflection of customers and the sector in the Asia Pacific region.

Lu said: “The establishment of the Greater China sub-region is not simply the summation of several markets – it is driven by the inherent growth opportunities for our clients and colleagues in the region.

“These geographic hubs are key drivers for the success of the Asia-Pacific region and where we can continue to help clients tackle their biggest needs.”

In the new role, Lu will collaborate with the regional groups to offer Aon’sextensive capabilities and solutions to clients.

He was previously the co-head of China and CEO of Reinsurance Solutions for the Greater China region.

He will continue to oversee the reinsurance solutions of the company in the sub-region in tandem with the new role.

Prior to joining Aon in 2016, Lu served in various leadership positions across Asia at Swiss Re for nearly 20 years. He also held the role of president of Swiss Re’s China business.

Aon Asia Pacific CEO Anne Corona said: “I am thrilled to have Qin lead the continued growth of the Greater China sub-region.

“Qin will build on the team’s success and strengthen collaboration across the region to provide greater clarity and confidence to help clients make better decisions to protect and grow their businesses.”

