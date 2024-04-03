The online marketplace currently provides coverage for homeowners, dwelling, condo and wind, with imminent plans to include flood coverage. Credit: Africa Studio/Shutterstock.com.

Global specialty insurance products and services distributor Amwins has introduced a new online marketplace, Amwins InstantQuote (Amwins IQ).

Amwins IQ allows the company to quickly access bindable quotes from multiple carriers. It integrates the convenience of online quoting with property and casualty (P&C) wholesalers’ capabilities.

The platform is designed to streamline the online quoting process for retailers, allowing them to get instant access to quotes from various carriers by comparing multiple markets with a single application.

Retailers will have the option of choosing from the selection of quality markets with automatically added pre-negotiated amendatory endorsements and the support of Amwins specialists.

The marketplace is particularly suited to middle market and personal lines accounts.

According to Amwins, the digital technology behind Amwins IQ provides carriers with enhanced access to opportunities, underwriting control, predictive insights and portfolio management.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The company also said that there is a built-in referral system for risks that require manual underwriting, while Amwins brokers will also be available for assisting clients with complex insurance placements.

Currently, the Amwins InstantQuote marketplace provides coverage for homeowners, dwelling, condo and wind, with imminent plans to include flood coverage.

The platform allows for a seamless transition between personal lines and professional lines offerings, noted Amwins.

Multiline quoting is available for various professional lines coverages on Amwins IQ, including cyber liability, miscellaneous errors and omissions insurance (E&O), directors and officers insurance for private and non-profit entities, employment practices liability insurance, tech E&O with cyber, and crime.

Over the coming months, the company anticipates the launch of fiduciary and registered investment advisors coverages.

Amwins chief operating officer Ben Sloop said: “Amwins IQ represents the next evolution of digital capabilities in the specialty space, empowering retail clients by giving them choice and speed of execution.

“Our digital marketplace is the only seamless experience in the market, powered by our expert underwriters and technology, and is backed by our firm’s investment in data and analytics – providing our customers a high level of confidence in the quality of coverage they can procure for their small to mid-sized accounts.”