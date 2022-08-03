Amwins signs cyber insurance partnership with Cowbell Cyber

Cowbell Cyber, which provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has launched its products on the Amwins Professional Lines portal.

The partnership will provide agents and brokers with expanded access to cyber insurance solutions for their clients.

The integration of Cowbell’s APIs will facilitate quick risk assessment and enable precise underwriting decisions for Amwins retail agents.

In addition, it will provide streamlined coverage and pricing discovery for the users.

Amwins head of digital strategy Tom Parsons said: “The goal of Amwins’ Professional Lines portal is to create operational efficiencies for our clients.

“Through partnering with forward-thinking markets like Cowbell, we’re able to automate the process of providing quotes for non-complex risks, so retailer time and energy can be allocated to finding solutions for more challenging accounts.”

Businesses covered through Amwins will be offered proactive risk management services along with Cowbell’s cyber policies.

This includes continuous risk assessment through Cowbell Factors, on-demand guidance on how to mitigate risk through Cowbell Insights and personal consultations with Cowbell’s Risk Engineering team.

Cowbell Cyber vice president of national accounts and strategic partners Dan Law said: “We are excited to take our existing, successful partnership with Amwins to the next level.

“Integrating our respective solutions through APIs delivers the best digital experience available on the market today for brokers to offer cyber and for businesses to get robust and relevant coverage rapidly.”

This May, Cowbell Cyber launched a Cyber Risk Heatmap to support the assessment of cyber risk portfolios.