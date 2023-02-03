RAP is focused on marine, energy and other sectors. Photo by Jason Blackeye on Unsplash.

Amwins Global Risks, the international unit of speciality insurance intermediary Amwins, has acquired Roberts Armytage & Partners (RAP).

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquired firm is an independent insurance and reinsurance broker in London engaged in servicing clients across marine, energy and other sectors.

Amwins anticipates that the acquisition will strengthen its skills, improve its market connections, and streamline services for its retail brokerage clients who need direct access to international energy markets including those in the US and London.

Amwins Global Risks CEO Nate Mathis said: “Through the years, Amwins Global Risks has developed a best-in-class broking platform focusing on sales excellence and is now poised for accelerated growth, concentrating our attention on building the tools and culture to attract and retain top industry talent.

“Energy is a key area of focus, and we are thrilled to have RAP on board. They will help us as we build out our Global Energy Practice centred in London but with multiple international locations, spanning upstream, midstream, liability, power, downstream and renewables.”

Roberts Armytage & Partners CEO Mark Roberts said: “We believe our two businesses are highly complementary in terms of people, clients and a focus on the highest levels of service, so we greatly look forward to adding to the expertise, relationships and scale of Amwins Global Risks going forward.”

In December 2022, Amwins acquired wholesale brokerage Arena Special Risks from Franklin Street, a commercial real estate and retail insurance firm.