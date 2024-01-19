Managing general agent (MGA) Alta Signa Europe has established a new European marine underwriting business, aiming to strengthen its position in core marine insurance lines.
This venture is supported by a consortium of insurance partners, consisting of Axeria IARD, SiriusPoint, and Sompo International.
The new underwriting unit is led by Francesco Dubbioso, who heads technical underwriting for the marine unit and is based in Genoa, Italy.
He has over two decades of experience in the insurance industry, having most recently served as the CEO of Mediterranea Underwriting.
Dubbioso’s team comprises Danilo Fiore, acting head of technical underwriting for hull and Yachts; Barbara Vida, senior cargo underwriter; Marie Lepelletier, group claims manager; and Simona Ballestrero, marine technical accounting and operations manager.
Fiore joined Alta Signa last month, after a decade-long tenure with Swiss Re Corporate Solutions and prior experience at Assicurazioni Generali.
Vida’s expertise in international cargo insurance is a result of her time at Mediterranea Underwriting, Liberty, and XL.
Lepelletier, a marine insurance law professional, transitioned from Generali Global Corporate & Commercial.
Ballestrero, who also migrated from Mediterranea Underwriting, will manage technical accounting and operations for the marine division.
Alta Signa CEO Gerard Van Loon said: “The arrival of this brilliant new Marine underwriting team adds a new strategic arrow to the Alta Signa bow and I am thrilled they decided to join our MGA family.
“With the new Marine line of business, we aim to become even more meaningful to our distribution partners by broadening our portfolio beyond the financial, professional, and cyber lines of business.”
Dubbioso added: “I am delighted to be launching our new Marine underwriting business and am extremely proud of the quality of the team we were able to attract. The European Marine market is expected to present niche growth opportunities in 2024 and beyond for those MGAs who are agile enough to address the unique challenges in this sector.”