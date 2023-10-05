The establishment of a new hub is part of Allianz Asia Pacific’s strategy to revamp its IT capabilities and services. Credit: Marlon Trottmann/Shutterstock.com.

Allianz Asia Pacific (AZAP) has launched a regional delivery centre (RDC) in Malaysia to unify information technology (IT) supply expertise for the Asia-Pacific (APAC region).

The establishment of a new hub is part of the company’s strategy to revamp its IT capabilities and services.

The company aims to adopt a uniform and industrialised operating model to offer an improved experience for clients, foster innovation and boost its performance.

AZAP, in collaboration with Allianz Technology (AzT), will consolidate complete IT supply competencies in the region to improve operational efficiency through the Malaysian hub.

A technology unit of the company, AzT manages data and digital services.

To streamline AZAP’s operations, the newly launched RDC will provide a rapid delivery model leveraging optimisation levers based on economies of scale, skill and scope.

Operating entities (OEs) of the company in APAC comprising Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Thailand will continue to have strategic demand expertise, the company said.

This will permit the OEs to focus on their business transformation efforts, thereby offering customers increased value.

Allianz Asia Pacific regional CEO Anusha Thavarajah said: “Modernising and harmonising of our IT services into a standardised operating model is key to meeting the ambitions set out in our Pinnacle strategy.

“This takes Allianz Asia Pacific towards being a more customer-centric organisation and allows for more operational efficiency in Asia’s ever-evolving market.”

Allianz recently entered into a binding agreement to divest a 51% stake in its Saudi Arabian unit, Allianz Saudi Fransi, to Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company.