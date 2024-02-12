Allianz Egypt is actively pursuing partnerships with leading banks in the country. Credit: Cineberg/Shutterstock.

Allianz Egypt has renewed its partnership with Emirates NBD-Egypt, aiming to provide an extensive range of life and property insurance products and services.

This collaboration, which has been extended for five years, is facilitated through the bank’s branch network and targets various customer segments.

It focuses on enhancing the service mechanism to cater to all customer needs under one roof.

The renewal builds on more than two decades of collaboration between the two entities, which began in 2003.

Allianz Life Insurance Company managing director Charles Tawdros said: “At Allianz Egypt, we take pride in our strategic collaboration with Emirates NBD through promoting our insurance services in the bank’s 67 branches.

“We support financial inclusion through providing insurance services for about 35,000 clients belonging to different age groups and social segments. our clients have acquired almost 49,000 policies. Allianz Egypt has put forward different insurance packages for around 100,000 of Emirates NBD’s credit card holders including roadside assistance, digital wallets, and medical consultations.”

Emirates NBD CEO and managing director Amr El Shafei said: “Through our strategic partnership with Allianz, Emirates NBD-Egypt has been offering integrated insurance programs that meet the different requirements of our clients, enriching the value of our services.

“We have a shared vision with Allianz, as we aim to offer solutions that enable our clients to plan and invest in a wide array of products provided by Allianz.”

As an affiliate of Sanlam Allianz Africa, Allianz Egypt is actively pursuing partnerships with leading banks in the country.

This strategy is part of the company’s efforts to broaden its client reach and increase its market share within the Egyptian insurance sector.

In a move to further expand its bancassurance services, Allianz Life Assurance Company Egypt, last month, entered an alliance with Suez Canal Bank.