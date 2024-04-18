Allianz Commercial has announced the immediate appointment of Rich Soja as the new global head of marine.
Soja, who has worked in the marine insurance space for more than 35 years, will report to Allianz Commercial global head of specialty Gordon Browne.
Soja will continue to manage his regional North America and inland marine responsibilities until a successor is appointed.
His background in the sector includes leadership positions at Allianz Commercial since 2017 and prior senior roles at Chubb, Aspen Insurance and Tokio Marine.
Ulrich Kadow, Soja’s predecessor, transitioned to a new position within Allianz Commercial in December 2023 as global head of product management and underwriting transformation.
Allianz Commercial, part of the Allianz group, provides insurance solutions to medium-sized businesses, large corporations and specialist risk categories.
The company’s global marine portfolio offers coverage for hull and liability risks, cargo and inland marine in North America, serving a diverse clientele from private vessel owners to major international shipping companies and logistics providers.
Browne said: “I am absolutely delighted to have Rich joining the leadership team for this key position. With his extensive knowledge of both our business and the marine sector, he is perfectly placed to build on the excellent foundations that Ulrich Kadow established with the team and lead our marine business in the future.”
Last month, Allianz Commercial appointed Margaretha Mo, a former Chubb executive with nearly 30 years of industry experience, as the new country managing director for the Nordics.
Mo will lead the property and casualty and specialty insurance segments across Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.