Hong Kong-based insurance broker Alea has entered into a new partnership with IMI to offer personalised health and insurance services to clients.
This collaboration will allow patients at IMI, a natural and integrated medicine clinic in Hong Kong and Asia, to access personalised insurance advice from Alea.
Meanwhile, IMI will be responsible for providing health information and services to Alea’s clients and community members.
The partnership will further ensure that both employees and individuals can access a wide range of health insurance and benefits including digital health content and expert guidance, to take informed decisions related to their health and well-being.
In addition, the collaboration will include corporate wellness offerings, as part of which Alea and IMI will work together to provide a range of added-value well-being services.
IMI managing director Dr Benita Perch said: “We are proud of this partnership with Alea.
“We both provide highly personalised and confidential services to help people take control of their health. We share the same values, starting with empathy and a human touch.”
Alea focuses on helping clients to navigate through the most suitable healthcare and insurance options available for them, mainly in complementary medicines, maternity, women’s health as well as mental health areas.
The company compares several local and international insurance options from more than 25 partners such as Allianz, AXA, APRIL, Bupa and Cigna, among other insurers.
By forming the latest partnership, the health insurance and benefits broker can now leverage IMI’s individual and business wellness solutions.
Alea co-founder Julien Mathieu said: “We are thrilled to work with a partner like IMI.
“We have known IMI for a long time and see real synergies between our two organisations.”