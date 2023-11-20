UAE-based Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) has named Frederik Bisbjerg as its new CEO.
The revamp in leadership comes after preceding CEO Bassam Chilmeran is slated to assume a key advisory role in the company’s board following his retirement.
Bisbjerg said: “AWNIC is a very solid company with an enormous potential to grow and actively change the face of the insurance industry in the UAE – I am looking forward to working with my colleagues and the industry to create the future of insurance together.”
Under Bisbjerg’s guidance, the company plans to create and establish new standards for the insurance industry.
He specialises in digital transformation, a key area in line with the strategic growth strategy of the insurer.
Before joining AWNIC, he held various positions at AXA Global Healthcare, The Digital Insurer, Daman National Health Insurance and Qatar Insurance Group.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
He was chief transformation officer at AXA Global Healthcare. Bisbjerg also served as MENA head and Digital Transformation specialist at Digital Insurer.
At Daman National Health Insurance, he held the role of digital transformation and innovation senior vice-president.
Bisbjerg also headed the digital transformation programmes of the company and was instrumental in launching a ‘digital-first’ insurance enterprise.