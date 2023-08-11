The embedded insurance products include accidents and activity registration cancellation insurance to students and athletes. Credit: Wanan Wanan via Shutterstock.com.

US-based scholastic sports management platform Aktivate has entered a new partnership with Pattern, an embedded insurance company for booking and registrations.

As part of this collaboration, Aktivate will provide real-time embedded Accident and Registration insurance products to support students taking part in various school-sponsored activities.

The insurance offering will provide protection to the students for out-of-pocket medical expenses, along with lost registration fees, which can be due to illnesses or accidents.

Aktivate stated that the new Accident and Registration insurance products are now available for review and purchase.

Parents can choose a relevant product for their children at the time of registering for school activities.

Aktivate CEO Hesky Kutscher said: “We are delighted to partner with Pattern and launch this offering with them because of the protection it provides to students, athletes and parents.

“Life doesn’t always go according to plan, and Pattern helps take care of these uncomfortable ‘what-if’ situations in an elegant way. Pattern insurance expertise and technology is a great fit with our own product roadmap and growth.”

Pattern allows embedded sport management and registration platforms such as Aktivate to provide required insurance coverage directly to the parents while they register their children in school or club activities.

The company matches coverage with the activity of the respective participant and then handles their associated sale, policy fulfillment and communication with the policy owner.

Pattern Insurance innovation and strategy global head Joyce Segall said: “The collaboration between Aktivate and Pattern is game-changing for coaches, parents, and schools.

“Our embedded technology matches relevant coverages within the activity registration path removing the need for a parent to go to separate online portals or deal with paper applications sent home in the backpack.”