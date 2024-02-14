The company’s board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend on AIG common stock of $0.36 per share. Credit: DCStockPhotography/Shutterstock.

American International Group (AIG) has reported a significant drop in net income attributable to common shareholders, with figures standing at $86m for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023.

This marks an 84.2% slump from the $545m reported in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

The sharp fall was said to be primarily the result of “higher net realised losses on Fortitude Re funds withheld embedded derivative”.

In the general insurance segment, AIG saw an increase in net premiums written, up 3% year-on-year to $5.75bn.

The adjusted pre-tax income (APTI) for this segment rose by 19% to $1.43bn, compared with $1.21bn in Q4 2022.

AIG said the growth was fuelled by a combination of higher net investment income, improved accident year losses and lower catastrophe-related charges, although it was partially offset by less favourable prior year development and increased general operating expenses.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The life and retirement segment also recorded growth, with APTI climbing 12% to $957m from $852m.

Premiums and fees within this business unit saw a 14% increase, reaching $3.24bn.

Total net investment income for the quarter was up by 21% to $3.9bn, largely due to higher income from fixed maturity securities and loans, benefitting from higher reinvestment rates.

During the three months under review, AIG repurchased $1bn of common stock, which equates to nearly 16 million shares, and paid out $256m in common and preferred dividends.

The company’s board of directors also announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 a share on AIG common stock, which is set to be paid on 28 March 2024.

For the full year of 2023, AIG’s net income attributable to common shareholders totalled $3.61bn, down from $10.19bn in 2022.

AIG chairman and CEO Peter Zaffino said: “In 2023, AIG delivered outstanding financial results, highlighted by excellent underwriting performance and the successful execution of multiple complex initiatives, while delivering exceptional value for our clients and stakeholders.

“We have significant momentum as we enter 2024, and excellent underwriting, operations, claims service and talent are what will drive AIG’s continued growth.”