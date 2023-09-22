Ed joins AIG from social impact technology firm ScaleWith. Credit: DCStockPhotography / Shutterstock.com.

American International Group (AIG) has named Edward Dandridge as its new executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer.

Dandridge will report to AIG chairman and CEO Peter Zaffino when he joins the company on 16 October 2023. He will be part of the company’s executive leadership team.

In the new position, he will be responsible for spearheading the international teams that manage the insurer’s corporate reputation activities.

These efforts include AIG’s brand, marketing, and external and internal communications.

Dandridge will also work closely with teams managing investor relations, government relations and corporate social responsibility at the company.

Besides, he will support the global businesses of the company in building the brand and positioning them for sustained profitability and growth.

Ed joins AIG from social impact technology company ScaleWith, where he held the role of president.

Commenting on the new appointment, Zaffino said: “I am pleased to welcome Ed back to AIG and look forward to working with him at this important time as we enter the next phase of our journey of being a top-performing global insurer.

“Ed has a proven track record of partnering with the business to best position us to add meaningful value to our customers and distribution partners, along with other stakeholders.”

Last month, AIG reported its Q2 2023 results. The company’s net income attributable to shareholders was $1.48bn in the quarter, a 46% drop from the prior year.