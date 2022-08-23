AF Group taps CLARA to streamline claims management

AF Group will deploy CLARA Treatment at Accident Fund brand. Credit: LEEROY Agency from Pixabay.

AF Group, an insurance holding firm providing speciality and workers’ compensation solutions, has deployed CLARA Analytics’ (CLARA) artificial intelligence (AI) technology to enhance medical outcomes for injured staff, reduce claims losses and streamline claims management.

CLARA provides technology solutions for commercial insurance claims optimisation.

Initially, AF Group, which comprises seven affiliated insurance brands, will deploy CLARA Treatment at Accident Fund.

An AF Group brand, Accident Fund specialises in providing workers’ compensation insurance solutions to small and medium-sized businesses.

Claims managers can use CLARA’s solution to identify health care providers for each claim based on the type of injury.

The solution keeps track of health care providers based on various specialities, geographical territories, and their experience of dealing with similar cases.

AF Group chief claims officer Paul Kearney said: “Returning to work after an injury helps employees rebuild their livelihoods and restore their quality of life. AF Group companies help those workers using a multifaceted approach that incorporates data analytics, evidence-based medicine, and smart technology.

“CLARA Analytics aligns nicely with that strategy — helping injured employees recover quickly while also minimizing losses for policyholders and improving our claims management processes.”

CLARA Analytics CEO Heather Wilson said: “AF Group has been remarkably innovative in their use of data analytics to foster a culture of underwriting and claims excellence.

“CLARA’s technology fits perfectly with that ethos, delivering concrete results that will improve outcomes for injured employees, minimize losses for policyholders, and streamline claims management.”