Zurich Insurance Group’s IT hiring activity rises 6.4% in May 2022

Switzerland-based company Zurich Insurance Group’s IT hiring rose 6.4% in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 1.38% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs claimed an 11.7% share in the company’s total hiring activity in May 2022, and recorded a 1.64% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Zurich Insurance Group IT hiring in May 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Zurich Insurance Group, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 46.36% in May 2022, and a 1.92% drop over April 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 30% in May 2022, and registered growth of 8.2%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 14.55% in May 2022, a 6.67% rise from April 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Zurich Insurance Group

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in May 2022 with a 49.09% share, which marked a flat growth over the previous month.

North America stood next with 37.27%, registering a 3.8% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 13.18% share and an 11.54% rise over April 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.45% and a month-on-month flat growth.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 33.18% share in May 2022, a flat growth over April 2022. Spain featured next with a 16.82% share, up 5.71% over the previous month. Germany recorded a 14.09% share, a decline of 3.13% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Zurich Insurance Group IT hiring activity in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 74.09%, up by 3.82% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with an 18.18% share, a decline of 2.44% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 7.73% share, up 6.25% over April 2022.