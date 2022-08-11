Zurich Insurance Group’s IT hiring activity rises 0.3% in July 2022

Switzerland-based company Zurich Insurance Group’s IT hiring rose 0.3% in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 0.59% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 15.51% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2022, and recorded a 0.42% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Zurich Insurance Group IT hiring in July 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Zurich Insurance Group, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 52.8% in July 2022, and an 8.63% rise over June 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 24.13% in July 2022, and registered growth of 13.11%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 11.54% in July 2022, a 23.26% drop from June 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Zurich Insurance Group

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in July 2022 with a 52.8% share, which marked a 4.86% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 32.87%, registering a 3.3% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 13.64% share and an 11.36% drop over June 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.7% and a month-on-month decline of 50%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 31.12% share in July 2022, a 4.71% growth over June 2022. Spain featured next with a 19.23% share, down 8.33% over the previous month. Germany recorded a 12.59% share, an increase of 24.14% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Zurich Insurance Group IT hiring activity in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 71.68%, down by 2.38% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 16.43% share, a flat growth compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 11.89% share, up 30.77% over June 2022.