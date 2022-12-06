Zurich Insurance Group’s IT hiring activity declines 5.9% in November 2022

Switzerland-based company Zurich Insurance Group ’s IT hiring declined 5.9% in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 3.52% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 13.88% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2022, and recorded a 0.79% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Zurich Insurance Group IT hiring in November 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Zurich Insurance Group, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 47.6% in November 2022, and a 14.66% drop over October 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 25.48% in November 2022, and registered a decline of 8.62%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 13.94% in November 2022, a 9.38% drop from October 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Zurich Insurance Group

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in November 2022 with a 49.52% share, which marked a 16.94% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 32.21%, registering an 8.22% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 17.79% share and a 23.33% rise over October 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.48% and a month-on-month flat growth.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 30.29% share in November 2022, a 13.7% decline over October 2022. Spain featured next with a 15.38% share, down 20% over the previous month. Germany recorded an 11.54% share, a decline of 20% compared with October 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Zurich Insurance Group IT hiring activity in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 78.37%, down by 7.91% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 13.46% share, a decline of 9.68% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.69% share, down 23.81% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.48%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.