Zurich Insurance Group’s IT hiring activity declines 3.8% in June 2022

Switzerland-based company Zurich Insurance Group’s IT hiring declined 3.8% in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 5.72% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 15.37% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2022, and recorded a 0.89% growth over the last three-month average share.

Related

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Zurich Insurance Group IT hiring in June 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Zurich Insurance Group, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 49.06% in June 2022, and a 1.5% drop over May 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 21.35% in June 2022, and registered a decline of 19.72%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 15.36% in June 2022, a flat growth from May 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Zurich Insurance Group

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in June 2022 with a 50.94% share, which marked a 6.21% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 32.58%, registering a 10.31% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 14.98% share and an 11.11% rise over May 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.5% and a month-on-month increase of 300%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 30.34% share in June 2022, a 7.95% decline over May 2022. Spain featured next with a 20.97% share, up 14.29% over the previous month. Germany recorded a 10.11% share, a decline of 25% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Zurich Insurance Group IT hiring activity in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 74.16%, up by 3.13% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 16.48% share, a decline of 20% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 9.36% share, down 21.88% over May 2022.