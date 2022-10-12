Zurich Insurance Group’s IT hiring activity declines 10.8% in September 2022

Switzerland-based company Zurich Insurance Group’s IT hiring declined 10.8% in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 5.84% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 14.46% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2022, and recorded a 0.91% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Zurich Insurance Group IT hiring in September 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Zurich Insurance Group, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 50.43% in September 2022, and a 13.87% drop over August 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 24.79% in September 2022, and registered a decline of 13.43%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 13.68% in September 2022, a 5.88% drop from August 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Zurich Insurance Group

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in September 2022 with a 45.3% share, which marked an 18.46% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 35.47%, registering a 3.49% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with an 18.8% share and a 12% drop over August 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.43% and a month-on-month flat growth.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 33.76% share in September 2022, a 1.25% decline over August 2022. Spain featured next with a 17.09% share, down 11.11% over the previous month. Germany recorded an 8.97% share, a decline of 30% compared with August 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Zurich Insurance Group IT hiring activity in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 73.93%, down by 12.18% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 14.1% share, a decline of 13.16% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.54% share, down 15.63% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.43%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.