Willis Towers Watson’s IT hiring activity rises 7.6% in August 2022

UK-based company Willis Towers Watson’s IT hiring rose 7.6% in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 1.83% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs claimed an 11.36% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2022, and recorded a 0.57% growth over the last three-month average share.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations tops Willis Towers Watson IT hiring in August 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Willis Towers Watson, Miscellaneous Computer Occupations emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 39.13% in August 2022, and a 260% rise over July 2022, while Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a share of 30.43% in August 2022, and registered growth of 86.67%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 17.39% in August 2022, a 45.45% rise from July 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Willis Towers Watson

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in August 2022 with a 39.13% share, which marked a 260% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 36.96%, registering a 240% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 15.22% share and a 33.33% drop over July 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 6.52% and a month-on-month increase of 100%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 2.17%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 30.43% share in August 2022, an 180% growth over July 2022. The UK featured next with a 27.17% share, up 316.67% over the previous month. Philippines recorded a 10.87% share, a decline of 44.44% compared with July 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Willis Towers Watson IT hiring activity in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 86.96%, up by 105.13% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 7.61% share, a flat growth compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 5.43% share, flat growth over July 2022.