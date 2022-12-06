Willis Towers Watson’s IT hiring activity rises 6.9% in November 2022

UK-based company Willis Towers Watson ’s IT hiring rose 6.9% in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 1.63% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 12.2% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2022, and recorded a 0.74% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Willis Towers Watson IT hiring in November 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Willis Towers Watson, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 39.13% in November 2022, and a 38.46% rise over October 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 20.65% in November 2022, and registered growth of 72.73%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 18.48% in November 2022, a 10.53% drop from October 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Willis Towers Watson

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in November 2022 with a 35.87% share, which marked a 37.5% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 31.52%, registering a 38.1% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 22.83% share and a 22.22% drop over October 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 9.78% and a month-on-month increase of 350%.

Philippines commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 31.52% share in November 2022, an 81.25% growth over October 2022. The UK featured next with a 23.91% share, up 83.33% over the previous month. US recorded a 15.22% share, a decline of 36.36% compared with October 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Willis Towers Watson IT hiring activity in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 85.87%, up by 25.4% from October 2022. Entry Level positions with a 9.78% share, a growth of 50% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 4.35% share, flat growth over October 2022.