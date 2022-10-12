Willis Towers Watson’s IT hiring activity rises 6.6% in September 2022

UK-based company Willis Towers Watson’s IT hiring rose 6.6% in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 3.87% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs claimed an 11.69% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2022, and recorded a 0.84% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Willis Towers Watson IT hiring in September 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Willis Towers Watson, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 36.84% in September 2022, and a 25% rise over August 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 26.32% in September 2022, and registered a decline of 30.56%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 14.74% in September 2022, a 12.5% drop from August 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Willis Towers Watson

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in September 2022 with a 40% share, which marked a 171.43% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 30.53%, registering a 14.71% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 25.26% share and a 33.33% drop over August 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 4.21% and a month-on-month decline of 33.33%.

Philippines commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 30.53% share in September 2022, a 190% growth over August 2022. US featured next with a 25.26% share, down 14.29% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 14.74% share, a decline of 44% compared with August 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Willis Towers Watson IT hiring activity in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 80%, down by 5% from August 2022. Entry Level positions with a 12.63% share, a growth of 140% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 7.37% share, flat growth over August 2022.