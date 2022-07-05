US insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 9.4% in June 2022

The US’s insurance industry registered a 9.4% drop in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 8.82% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 10.37% share in June 2022, recording an increase of 0.41% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.82% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s insurance industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 48.9% in June 2022, registering an 18.2% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 17.27% share, a decrease of 38.58% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 15.11%, registering a 17.22% decline from May 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 11.52%, down 40.18% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 29.03% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s insurance industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

UnitedHealth Group posted 748 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a drop of 6.62% over the previous month, followed by Anthem with 276 jobs and a 71.31% drop. USAA with 157 IT jobs and Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) with 140 jobs, recorded a 2.61% growth and a flat growth, respectively, while MetLife recorded an increase of 5.31% with 119 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 59.72%, down by 25.51% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 28.62% share, registered a decline of 23.28% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.29% share, down 19.13% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.37%, recording a month-on-month increase of 120%.