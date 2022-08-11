US insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 7.1% in July 2022

The US’s insurance industry registered a 7.1% drop in IT hiring activity in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 4.38% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 10.11% share in July 2022, recording a decrease of 0.11% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.89% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s insurance industry in July 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 49.89% in July 2022, registering a 17.02% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 16.19% share, a decrease of 13.19% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 14.62%, registering a 4.86% rise from June 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 12.84%, down 35.48% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 9.47% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s insurance industry during July 2022 over June 2022.

UnitedHealth Group posted 620 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a drop of 26.8% over the previous month, followed by Centene with 277 jobs and a 95.07% growth. USAA with 138 IT jobs and MetLife with 104 jobs, recorded a 21.59% decline and a 12.61% decrease, respectively, while Cigna recorded an increase of 20.51% with 94 job postings during July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.56%, down by 17.41% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 25.64% share, registered a decline of 24.4% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.3% share, flat growth over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.5%, recording a month-on-month increase of 16.67%.