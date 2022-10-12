US insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 0.4% in September 2022

The US’s insurance industry registered a 0.4% drop in IT hiring activity in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 0.63% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 9.8% share in September 2022, recording a decrease of 0.31% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.46% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s insurance industry in September 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 44.32% in September 2022, registering a 9.97% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed an 18.14% share, an increase of 7.56% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 17.63%, registering a 4.66% decline from August 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 14.03%, up 5.26% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 3.25% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s insurance industry during September 2022 over August 2022.

UnitedHealth Group posted 580 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a drop of 7.2% over the previous month, followed by Centene with 270 jobs and a 24.16% drop. Dai-ichi Life Holdings with 206 IT jobs and Elevance Health with 151 jobs, recorded a 77.59% growth and a 128.79% growth, respectively, while MetLife recorded a decline of 3.06% with 95 job postings during September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 61.8%, down by 8.41% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 23.79% share, registered a decline of 11.08% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14% share, up 23.66% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.32%, recording a month-on-month decline of 52.38%.