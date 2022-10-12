UK insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 8.3% in September 2022

The UK’s insurance industry registered an 8.3% drop in IT hiring activity in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 6.93% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 11.92% share in September 2022, recording an increase of 0.02% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s insurance industry in September 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 38.6% in September 2022, registering a 9.59% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 19.3% share, a decrease of 29.79% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 18.13%, registering a 13.89% decline from August 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 16.96%, down 21.62% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 2.86% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s insurance industry during September 2022 over August 2022.

Swiss Re posted 15 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a rise of 15.38% over the previous month, followed by Hiscox with 15 jobs and a 66.67% growth. Willis Towers Watson with 14 IT jobs and The British United Provident Association with 12 jobs, recorded a 44% decline and a 71.43% growth, respectively, while Arthur J. Gallagher recorded a decline of 25% with 12 job postings during September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 76.61%, down by 21.08% from August 2022. Entry Level positions with an 11.7% share, registered a flat growth compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 11.11% share, up 11.76% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.58%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.