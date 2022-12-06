UK insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 7.3% in November 2022

The UK’s insurance industry registered a 7.3% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 5.4% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 12.19% share in November 2022, recording a decrease of 0.05% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s insurance industry in November 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 36.79% in November 2022, registering a 34.26% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 22.8% share, a decrease of 6.38% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 17.62%, registering a 6.25% rise from October 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 16.06%, down 36.73% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 44.26% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s insurance industry during November 2022 over October 2022.

Willis Towers Watson posted 22 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered a rise of 83.33% over the previous month, followed by AXA with 19 jobs and a flat growth. Arthur J. Gallagher with 18 IT jobs and Aviva with 15 jobs, recorded a 100% growth and a 28.57% decrease, respectively, while Admiral Group recorded a flat growth with 14 job postings during November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 73.06%, down by 32.21% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 17.1% share, registered an increase of 37.5% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 9.84% share, up 18.75% over October 2022.