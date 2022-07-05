UK insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 2.4% in June 2022

The UK’s insurance industry registered a 2.4% drop in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 4.17% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 11.61% share in June 2022, recording a decrease of 0.19% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s insurance industry in June 2022.

1) Computer and Information Analysts recorded a share of 29.63% in June 2022, registering a 50% growth over the previous month.

2) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a 28.4% share, a decrease of 40.26% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 23.46%, registering a 31.03% rise from May 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 16.05%, down 36.59% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 67.44% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s insurance industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

Arthur J. Gallagher posted 23 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a rise of 109.09% over the previous month, followed by Intact Financial with 18 jobs and a 157.14% growth. Society of Lloyd’s with 11 IT jobs and Phoenix Group with 11 jobs, recorded a 10% growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Hiscox recorded an increase of 125% with 9 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.37%, down by 22.45% from May 2022. Entry Level positions with a 15.43% share, registered an increase of 56.25% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 11.73% share, down 20.83% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.47%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.