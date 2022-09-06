UK insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 2.4% in August 2022

The UK’s insurance industry registered a 2.4% drop in IT hiring activity in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 4.33% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 12.16% share in August 2022, recording an increase of 0.42% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s insurance industry in August 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 34.72% in August 2022, registering a 2.9% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 22.8% share, an increase of 37.5% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 18.65%, registering a 10% decline from July 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 18.13%, flat growth over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 68.18% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s insurance industry during August 2022 over July 2022.

Willis Towers Watson posted 25 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a rise of 316.67% over the previous month, followed by Arthur J. Gallagher with 14 jobs and a 16.67% growth. Swiss Re with 13 IT jobs and AXA with 11 jobs, recorded an 18.75% decline and an 83.33% growth, respectively, while BGL Group recorded an increase of 175% with 11 job postings during August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 80.83%, down by 2.5% from July 2022. Entry Level positions with a 9.84% share, registered an increase of 35.71% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 8.81% share, down 5.56% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.52%, recording a month-on-month decline of 66.67%.