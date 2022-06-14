UK insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 1.6% in May 2022

The UK’s insurance industry registered a 1.6% drop in IT hiring activity in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 4.02% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 8.2% share in May 2022, recording a decrease of 0.76% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s insurance industry in May 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 42.5% in May 2022, registering a 19.05% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 22.5% share, a flat growth over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 19.17%, registering a 64.29% rise from April 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 10%, down 45.45% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 44.44% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s insurance industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

Willis Towers Watson posted 13 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a rise of 85.71% over the previous month, followed by AXA with 13 jobs and an 8.33% growth. Phoenix Group with 10 IT jobs and The British United Provident Association with 8 jobs, recorded a 66.67% growth and a 33.33% growth, respectively, while Intercorp Financial Services recorded an increase of 60% with 8 job postings during May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 82.5%, down by 13.16% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with an 11.67% share, registered a decline of 6.67% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5% share, down 25% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.83%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.