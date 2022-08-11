UK insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 0.8% in July 2022

The UK’s insurance industry registered a 0.8% drop in IT hiring activity in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 1.89% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 12.18% share in July 2022, recording a flat growth over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.27% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s insurance industry in July 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 37.16% in July 2022, registering an 11.48% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 20.22% share, an increase of 15.63% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 18.03%, registering a 28.26% decline from June 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 16.39%, down 46.43% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 47.73% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s insurance industry during July 2022 over June 2022.

Swiss Re posted 16 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a rise of 166.67% over the previous month, followed by Aon with 13 jobs and an 85.71% growth. Aviva with 13 IT jobs and Direct Line Insurance Group with 12 jobs, recorded an 18.75% decline and a 20% growth, respectively, while The British United Provident Association recorded an increase of 120% with 11 job postings during July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 81.97%, up by 4.9% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 9.29% share, registered a decline of 26.09% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.65% share, down 51.72% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.09%, recording a month-on-month decline of 66.67%.