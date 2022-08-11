Switzerland’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity rises 4.3% in July 2022

Switzerland’s insurance industry registered a 4.3% rise in IT hiring activity in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 2.83% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 14.23% share in July 2022, recording an increase of 0.69% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Switzerland’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Switzerland’s insurance industry in July 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 51.61% in July 2022, registering a 23.08% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 20.97% share, a flat growth over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 14.52%, registering a 30.77% decline from June 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 11.29%, up 40% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Switzerland’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 13.46% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Switzerland’s insurance industry during July 2022 over June 2022.

Helvetia Group posted 17 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a rise of 466.67% over the previous month, followed by Swiss Re with 16 jobs and a 51.52% drop. Arch Capital Group with 12 IT jobs and Zurich Insurance Group with 11 jobs, recorded a 71.43% growth and a 37.5% growth, respectively, while CSS Versicherung recorded an increase of 200% with 3 job postings during July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 54.84%, down by 20.93% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 24.19% share, registered an increase of 36.36% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 20.97% share, up 116.67% over June 2022.