Switzerland’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 3.8% in June 2022

Switzerland’s insurance industry registered a 3.8% drop in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 1.3% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 13.52% share in June 2022, recording an increase of 0.1% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Top five job classifications in Switzerland’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Switzerland’s insurance industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 40% in June 2022, registering a 37.14% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 23.64% share, a decrease of 27.78% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 21.82%, registering a 9.09% rise from May 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 9.09%, down 28.57% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Switzerland’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 5.56% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Switzerland’s insurance industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

Swiss Re posted 33 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by Arch Capital Group with 7 jobs and a 12.5% drop. Zurich Insurance Group with 7 IT jobs and Allianz with 2 jobs, recorded a 16.67% growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Helsana recorded a decline of 71.43% with 2 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 72.73%, down by 18.37% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 16.36% share, registered a flat growth compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 10.91% share, down 53.85% over May 2022.