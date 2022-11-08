Switzerland’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 1.1% in October 2022

Switzerland’s insurance industry registered a 1.1% drop in IT hiring activity in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 2.07% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 12.44% share in October 2022, recording a decrease of 0.83% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Switzerland’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Switzerland’s insurance industry in October 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 50% in October 2022, registering a 33.33% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 28.13% share, a decrease of 10% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 12.5%, registering a 27.27% decline from September 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 7.81%, down 28.57% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Switzerland’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 27.08% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Switzerland’s insurance industry during October 2022 over September 2022.

Helvetia Group posted 19 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered a rise of 46.15% over the previous month, followed by Helsana with 17 jobs and a 142.86% growth. Zurich Insurance Group with 15 IT jobs and Swiss Re with 8 jobs, recorded a 16.67% decline and a 20% decrease, respectively, while Allianz recorded a flat growth with 2 job postings during October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.5%, down by 9.09% from September 2022. Entry Level positions with a 28.13% share, registered an increase of 63.64% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 9.38% share, down 40% over September 2022.