Swiss Re’s IT hiring activity declines 6.9% in September 2022

Switzerland-based company Swiss Re’s IT hiring declined 6.9% in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 5.26% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 17.32% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2022, and recorded a 1.77% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Swiss Re IT hiring in September 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Swiss Re, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 44.97% in September 2022, and a 10.59% drop over August 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 23.67% in September 2022, and registered growth of 37.93%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 23.08% in September 2022, a 30% rise from August 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Swiss Re

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in September 2022 with a 64.5% share, which marked a 2.68% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 23.08%, registering a 30% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with an 11.24% share and a 26.67% rise over August 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.18% and a month-on-month flat growth.

Slovakia commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 29.59% share in September 2022, a 3.85% decline over August 2022. India featured next with a 19.53% share, up 43.48% over the previous month. Spain recorded a 10.06% share, a decline of 22.73% compared with August 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Swiss Re IT hiring activity in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 59.76%, up by 6.32% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 28.99% share, a growth of 8.89% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.65% share, flat growth over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.59%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.