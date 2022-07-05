Swiss Re’s IT hiring activity declines 2.2% in June 2022

Switzerland-based company Swiss Re’s IT hiring declined 2.2% in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 2.06% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 19.59% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2022, and recorded a 1.28% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Swiss Re IT hiring in June 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Swiss Re, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 47.87% in June 2022, and a 13.68% drop over May 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 26.54% in June 2022, and registered growth of 24.44%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 20.38% in June 2022, a 17.31% drop from May 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Swiss Re

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in June 2022 with a 67.77% share, which marked a 4.03% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 23.22%, registering a 25.64% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 9% share and a 48.65% drop over May 2022.

Slovakia commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 30.81% share in June 2022, a 16.67% decline over May 2022. India featured next with a 19.43% share, up 51.85% over the previous month.

Junior Level jobs lead Swiss Re IT hiring activity in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.77%, down by 13.29% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 26.54% share, a growth of 3.7% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.22% share, up 11.11% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.47%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.