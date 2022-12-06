Swiss Re’s IT hiring activity declines 16.0% in November 2022

Switzerland-based company Swiss Re ’s IT hiring declined 16.0% in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 8.93% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 15.12% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2022, and recorded a 2.04% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Swiss Re IT hiring in November 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Swiss Re, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 53.23% in November 2022, and a 17.5% drop over October 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 20.97% in November 2022, and registered a decline of 18.75%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 17.74% in November 2022, a 26.67% drop from October 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Swiss Re

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in November 2022 with a 66.94% share, which marked a 26.55% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 16.13%, registering a 20% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 15.32% share and a 58.33% rise over October 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.61% and a month-on-month decline of 33.33%.

Slovakia commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 34.68% share in November 2022, a 21.82% decline over October 2022. Spain featured next with a 16.13% share, up 17.65% over the previous month. India recorded a 15.32% share, a decline of 9.52% compared with October 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Swiss Re IT hiring activity in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 55.65%, down by 24.18% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 29.03% share, a decline of 23.4% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.52% share, up 28.57% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.81%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.