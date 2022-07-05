Spain’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity rises 9.2% in June 2022

Spain’s insurance industry registered a 9.2% rise in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 7.57% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 25.81% share in June 2022, recording an increase of 4.08% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Spain’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Spain’s insurance industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 56.58% in June 2022, registering a 2.27% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 17.11% share, an increase of 44.44% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 13.16%, registering a 100% rise from May 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 13.16%, flat growth over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Spain’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 13.43% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Spain’s insurance industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

Zurich Insurance Group posted 56 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a rise of 14.29% over the previous month, followed by Swiss Re with 14 jobs and a 55.56% growth. Cigna with 4 IT jobs and Allianz with 1 jobs, recorded a 33.33% decline and a flat growth, respectively, while AXA recorded a decline of 66.67% with 1 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 69.74%, up by 20.45% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 15.79% share, registered a decline of 7.69% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 14.47% share, flat growth over May 2022.