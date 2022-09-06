Spain’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 3.0% in August 2022

Spain’s insurance industry registered a 3.0% drop in IT hiring activity in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 4.32% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 27.26% share in August 2022, recording an increase of 2.77% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Spain’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Spain’s insurance industry in August 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 59.42% in August 2022, registering a 2.38% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 17.39% share, a decrease of 25% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 11.59%, registering a 20% decline from July 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 10.14%, flat growth over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Spain’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 6.76% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Spain’s insurance industry during August 2022 over July 2022.

Zurich Insurance Group posted 44 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a drop of 21.43% over the previous month, followed by Swiss Re with 21 jobs and a 31.25% growth. Cigna with 2 IT jobs and Everest Re Group with 1 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Marsh & McLennan Companies recorded a flat growth with 1 job postings during August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 57.97%, down by 24.53% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 27.54% share, registered an increase of 72.73% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 14.49% share, down 9.09% over July 2022.