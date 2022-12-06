Spain’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 1.7% in November 2022

Spain’s insurance industry registered a 1.7% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 4.96% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 23.34% share in November 2022, recording a decrease of 1.26% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Spain’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Spain’s insurance industry in November 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 54.55% in November 2022, registering a 38.98% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 15.15% share, a decrease of 37.5% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 13.64%, registering a 25% decline from October 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 9.09%, down 50% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Spain’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 32.65% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Spain’s insurance industry during November 2022 over October 2022.

Zurich Insurance Group posted 32 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered a drop of 20% over the previous month, followed by Swiss Re with 20 jobs and a 17.65% growth. Allianz with 8 IT jobs and Willis Towers Watson with 4 jobs, recorded a 78.95% decline and a flat growth, respectively, while Cigna recorded a decline of 33.33% with 2 job postings during November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 71.21%, down by 30.88% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 19.7% share, registered a decline of 35% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 9.09% share, down 50% over October 2022.