South & Central America’s insurance industry IT hiring activity rises 28.2% in October 2022

South & Central America witnessed a 28.2% rise in IT hiring activity in the insurance industry in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

October 2022 has seen an increase of 17.97% in the overall hiring activity when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 7.83% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in October 2022, registering a decrease of 0.55% over the last three-month average share.

Computer and Information Analysts Occupations leads by classification in October 2022

Computer and Information Analysts Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 28.89% in October 2022, a flat growth over the previous month. Computer Support Specialists came in next, claiming a share of 26.67% in October 2022, marking a 200% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 24.44% in October 2022, a 15.38% drop from September 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 11.11% in October 2022, a 400% rise over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 171.43% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s insurance industry during October 2022 over previous month.

AIA Group posted 20 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by Sagicor Group Jamaica with 7 jobs and a 12.5% drop. Porto Seguro with 5 IT jobs and Canada Life Assurance with 3 jobs, recorded a 25% rise and a flat growth, respectively, while Swiss Re recorded a 50% increase with 3 job postings during October 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s insurance industry

Anguilla commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 44.44% share in October 2022, a flat growth over September 2022. Brazil featured next with a 24.44% share, up 57.14% over the previous month. Jamaica recorded a 15.56% share, a drop of 12.5% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.22%, up by 133.33% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 26.67% share, registered a growth of 1100% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 11.11% share, down 28.57% over September 2022.