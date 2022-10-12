South & Central America’s insurance industry IT hiring activity drops 13.9% in September 2022

South & Central America witnessed a 13.9% drop in IT hiring activity in the insurance industry in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

September 2022 has seen a decrease of 3.83% in the overall hiring activity when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 9.21% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in September 2022, registering a decrease of 1.29% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in September 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 37.78% in September 2022, a 22.73% drop over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in next, claiming a share of 22.22% in September 2022, marking a 67.74% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 17.78% in September 2022, a 52.94% drop from August 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 15.56% in September 2022, a 30% decline over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 51.69% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s insurance industry during September 2022 over previous month.

AIA Group posted 25 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a decline of 60.32% over the previous month, followed by Sagicor Group Jamaica with 8 jobs and an 11.11% drop. Willis Towers Watson with 4 IT jobs and Porto Seguro with 4 jobs, recorded a 33.33% drop and a 55.56% drop, respectively, while Swiss Re recorded a flat growth with 2 job postings during September 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s insurance industry

Anguilla commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 55.56% share in September 2022, a 60.32% decrease over August 2022. Jamaica featured next with a 17.78% share, down 11.11% over the previous month. Brazil recorded a 15.56% share, a drop of 50% compared with August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 68.89%, down by 48.33% from August 2022. Entry Level positions with a 20% share, registered a decline of 43.75% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with an 11.11% share, down 73.68% over August 2022.