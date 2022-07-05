South Africa’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity rises 31.4% in June 2022

South Africa’s insurance industry registered a 31.4% rise in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 22.71% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 15.11% share in June 2022, recording an increase of 1.45% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in South Africa’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of South Africa’s insurance industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 41.1% in June 2022, registering a 59.02% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 22.88% share, an increase of 74.19% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 19.07%, registering an 87.5% rise from May 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 14.83%, up 45.83% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in South Africa’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of South Africa’s insurance industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

Sanlam posted 145 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a rise of 173.58% over the previous month, followed by Discovery with 64 jobs and a 1.59% growth. Old Mutual with 26 IT jobs and Willis Towers Watson with 1 jobs, recorded a 7.14% decline and a flat growth.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.71%, up by 54.17% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 27.97% share, registered an increase of 94.12% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 9.32% share, up 46.67% over May 2022.