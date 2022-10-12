South Africa’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity rises 23.0% in September 2022

South Africa’s insurance industry registered a 23.0% rise in IT hiring activity in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 23.19% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 17.07% share in September 2022, recording an increase of 1.15% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in South Africa’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of South Africa’s insurance industry in September 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 45.48% in September 2022, registering a 39.02% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 24.2% share, an increase of 68.52% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 14.89%, registering a 124% rise from August 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 14.36%, up 10.2% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in South Africa’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of South Africa’s insurance industry during September 2022 over August 2022.

Sanlam posted 261 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a rise of 80% over the previous month, followed by Discovery with 78 jobs and a 2.5% drop. Old Mutual with 25 IT jobs and Momentum Metropolitan Holdings with 12 jobs, recorded a 13.64% growth and a 140% growth.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 55.85%, up by 31.25% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 24.73% share, registered an increase of 25.68% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 19.41% share, up 247.62% over August 2022.