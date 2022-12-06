South Africa’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 40.1% in November 2022

South Africa’s insurance industry registered a 40.1% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 24.66% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 13.61% share in November 2022, recording a decrease of 3.45% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in South Africa’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of South Africa’s insurance industry in November 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 44.44% in November 2022, registering a 28.89% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed an 18.75% share, a decrease of 52.63% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 16.67%, registering a 68% decline from October 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 15.97%, down 54% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in South Africa’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 48.75% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of South Africa’s insurance industry during November 2022 over October 2022.

Discovery posted 73 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered a rise of 23.73% over the previous month, followed by Sanlam with 45 jobs and a 75.81% drop. Old Mutual with 13 IT jobs and Momentum Metropolitan Holdings with 12 jobs, recorded a 38.1% decline and a 7.69% decrease, respectively, while Marsh & McLennan Companies recorded a decline of 50% with 1 job postings during November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 64.58%, down by 43.98% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 27.78% share, registered a decline of 47.37% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 7.64% share, down 72.5% over October 2022.