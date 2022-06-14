Slovakia’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity rises 15.9% in May 2022

Slovakia’s insurance industry registered a 15.9% rise in IT hiring activity in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 17.98% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 23.05% share in May 2022, recording an increase of 0.92% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Top five job classifications in Slovakia’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Slovakia’s insurance industry in May 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 44.44% in May 2022, registering a 3.7% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 34.92% share, a flat growth over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 17.46%, registering a flat growth from April 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 3.17%, flat growth over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Slovakia’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Slovakia’s insurance industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

Swiss Re posted 57 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a rise of 3.64% over the previous month, followed by Zurich Insurance Group with 6 jobs and a 14.29% drop. .

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 73.02%, down by 4.17% from April 2022. Entry Level positions with a 15.87% share, registered an increase of 100% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with an 11.11% share, down 22.22% over April 2022.