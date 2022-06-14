Philippines’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity rises 7.2% in May 2022

Philippines insurance industry registered a 7.2% rise in IT hiring activity in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 9.22% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 15.67% share in May 2022, recording an increase of 0.17% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Philippines insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Philippines insurance industry in May 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 48.28% in May 2022, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

2) Computer Support Specialists claimed an 18.97% share, a decrease of 15.38% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 15.52%, registering a flat growth from April 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 13.79%, down 11.11% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Philippines IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 12.12% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Philippines insurance industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

Manulife Financial posted 37 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a drop of 24.49% over the previous month, followed by Willis Towers Watson with 12 jobs and a 20% growth. QBE Insurance Group with 7 IT jobs and Sun Life Financial with 1 jobs, recorded a 40% growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Aon recorded a decline of 50% with 1 job postings during May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 79.31%, down by 6.12% from April 2022. Entry Level positions with a 15.52% share, registered a decline of 10% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 5.17% share, down 62.5% over April 2022.